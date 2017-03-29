UP Police team carrying out checks on abattoirs attacked

A mob on Wednesday attacked a team of Uttar Pradesh police and some other officials carrying out the drive against illegal slaughterhouses leaving five of them injured. Giving details of the incident, Additional SP Ram Murat Yadav said the team had got information about alleged cow slaughter in the area and raided the place.

But, they did not find anything and returned. As soon as the news of police action spread, people gathered pelted the police team with stones leaving five of them injured, he said. SDM Rashid Khan was also attacked and his staff suffered injuries.

Police reinforcement was rushed to bring the situation under control, Yadav said, adding an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

