UP Police seizes Rs 7.5 crore from two cars belonging to Ponty Chadha group

Police seized Rs. 7.5 crore in currency notes of Rs 2000 from two cars belonging to Ponty Chadha group. Police seized Rs. 7.5 crore in currency notes of Rs 2000 from two cars belonging to Ponty Chadha group.

Uttar Pradesh Police officials on Friday seized Rs. 7.5 crore in currency notes of Rs 2000 from two cars belonging to Ponty Chadha group at Daliganj crossing in Lucknow. According to news agency ANI, three people were questioned regarding the huge amount of cash after they were taken into custody.

In a similar incident, demonetised currency notes of Rs 1000 found were found dumped near a drain in Ashiyana area in Lucknow. Income Tax department last month unearthed black money worth Rs 110 crore generated by entities in Rajasthan and Haryana. The department had conducted searches in Bikaner district of Rajasthan and Jind district in Haryana as part of its crackdown on shell firms and bogus entry operators who route and launder unaccounted wealth by misusing banking channels.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd