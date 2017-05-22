UP Police registers murder case in IAS officer Anurag Tiwari’s death, his family meets CM Yogi Adityanath

IAS Anurag Tiwari’s family reaches residence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (Source: ANI) IAS Anurag Tiwari’s family reaches residence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. (Source: ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a murder case against unknown persons in connection with IAS officer Anurag Tiwari’s death. Tiwari’s family reached Lucknow earlier in the day to meet Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, demanding a CBI inquiry into their son’s death, reported news agency ANI. Tiwari was found dead outside a government guesthouse in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on May 17.

“An FIR has been registered in Hazratganj police station against unidentified persons in IAS officer Anurag Tiwari’s case under IPC section 302 (murder). The complaint was lodged by his brother Mayanak,” Circle Officer, Hazratganj, Avanish Kumar Mishra told news agency PTI.

Tiwari, who had turned 36 the day he was found dead, was a Karnataka cadre officer. He was the commissioner in the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in Bengaluru. His family has alleged foul play his death. “My son was very honest. Corrupt officers did not like him. They must have somehow got him murdered,” Tiwari’s father BN Tiwari had alleged in Bahraich, his native place.

Tiwari’s elder brother Mayank said Anurag had told him he had been inquiring into “a scam and wanted to recommend it to the CBI and inform the Prime Minister’s Office.”

“He had been working on this for about four months. He was about to recommend it to the CBI. He told me many times during the last three to four months while he was working on the inquiry. It was a big scam. A minister was also involved in it. I will reveal his name tomorrow,” Mayank told The Indian Express last week.

