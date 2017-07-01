UP police officers not responding to summons: Accident claims tribunal after cops skip court

Surgeries cost me Rs 6.5 lakh, hence approached tribunal, says Thakur, 43 Surgeries cost me Rs 6.5 lakh, hence approached tribunal, says Thakur, 43

Over the last four months, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Karkardooma Court has issued three summons to the Senior Superintendent of Police of Gautam Budh Nagar to appear in person. Twice, the tribunal has issued bailable warrant of Rs 5,000 against the SSP — typically done when the summoned person fails to appear before court. Not just this: Irked by the lack of response, the tribunal’s presiding officer Sanjay Sharma has sought the intervention of the Uttar Pradesh government, and asked that the issue be flagged with the Home Ministry.

But the SSP is yet to turn up in court. When contacted, the current SSP, Love Kumar, said he has not received any summons. The incident dates back to August 2016, when Dhian Singh Thakur met with an accident in Noida. A case was registered at Noida Sector 58 against the auto driver, and Thakur eventually approached the tribunal.

A notice was then sent to the respondents — the auto driver and the owner — but it couldn’t be delivered for “want of complete address”. The tribunal then issued summons to the investigating officer in the case, SI Kailash Chandra, through the SSP of Gautam Budh Nagar. However, when Chandra failed to appear on March 31, the court pulled up the police, saying, “It has been noticed that any senior officer or concerned IO/SHO of UP Police is not responding to any summons or order issued by the tribunal in any case. It is further a matter of concern that even process is not returned to the tribunal.”

The tribunal said that any indifference or disobedience to its process adds to the misery of the claimants. “In a country governed by the rule of law, such indifference of an important organ of the state like police sends a wrong message. The tribunal is seeking the intervention of government of UP. Issue notice to SSP, GBN to appear in person. Copy of this order be sent to Ministry of Home, State of UP for intervention in the matter. Government of UP is also requested to issue direction to every district that they comply with the process and orders of the tribunal.”

On June 9, the tribunal requested Deputy Commissioner of East Delhi to depute an officer for “service of notice upon SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar” and the UP government. The matter will be heard next on August 1.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App