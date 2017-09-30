UP police officer gets clean chit in Nabha fugitive case

During inquiry, no accused or their acquaintance was found to have talked to or contacted the officer, the statement said. During inquiry, no accused or their acquaintance was found to have talked to or contacted the officer, the statement said.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday gave a clean chit to Amitabh Yash, an inspector-general of its Special Task Force, saying an inquiry has not confirmed the allegation that he had set free a wanted accused in Punjab after arresting him in Shahjahanpur district this month.

A statement from the Uttar Pradesh police chief’s office said the probing officer, additional director-general, law and order, Anand Kumar, had recorded statements of officials, talked to Punjab Police officers and accused persons as well as looked into relevant records.

During inquiry, no accused or their acquaintance was found to have talked to or contacted the officer, the said, without mentioning Yash by name.

Rejecting the reports in some newspapers and news channels, mostly in Punjab, on September 19 and afterwards, that claimed an IG-rank officer had released Gurpreet alias Gopi Ghanshyampuriya after taking bribe, the statement said Gurpreet was not arrested at that time and still has not been arrested by the UP police anti-terrorism squad or the STF.

“During inquiry, no accused person has said to have given any bribe to the IG STF. The whole inquiry found that a false and misleading story was made and publicised on TV channels and in newspapers. Its objective appears to be disturbing the campaign of the STF against organised crime gangs. If any person is found to be behind the spread of this misinformation, then action will be taken at that time,” said the statement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App