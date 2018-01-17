Rs 80 crore demonetised notes found in Kanpur, counting underway

Kanpur: Demonetised currency worth crores found from a locked house.(ANI/Twitter) Kanpur: Demonetised currency worth crores found from a locked house.(ANI/Twitter)

The Uttar Pradesh Police and the National Investigation Agency have recovered a huge cache of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from a locked Kanpur house. Though there is yet no final word on the exact amount of the demonetised currency stocked in the house, officials told news agency PTI that the amount is likely to be around Rs 80 crore or even more. Counting of the notes is still underway.

The Centre had banned high-value notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,00o in a surprise move in November 2016.

“Kanpur police has unearthed a huge amount of old currency notes from a locked house. Negotiators who promised to get it exchanged were also arrested. As per the estimate, the seized currency is expected to be in the range of Rs 80 crore,” a police officer told PTI.

On Wednesday, Senior Superientendent of Police, Kanpur, AK Meena told ANI: “Received information of presence of demonetised currency worth crores at a person’s residential premises in Kanpur. Raid was conducted, RBI and I-T dept officials informed, final amount not ascertained as search and counting underway, questioning on.”

The police refused to give the names of those arrested. “We are looking if there was any involvement of government officers,” police sources told PTI. Another officer said the raid was conducted in Seesamau pocket of Kanpur and some people were detained from a hotel in Swaroop Nagar pocket.

