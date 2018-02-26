UP: Man held for smuggling alcohol jumps off police vehicle, dies

A man, arrested on charges of alcohol smuggling, died on Sunday night after he allegedly jumped off a police vehicle and met with an accident in Gautam Budh Nagar district’s Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, police said. (Representational photo) A man, arrested on charges of alcohol smuggling, died on Sunday night after he allegedly jumped off a police vehicle and met with an accident in Gautam Budh Nagar district’s Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, police said. (Representational photo)

A man, arrested on charges of alcohol smuggling, died on Sunday night after he allegedly jumped off a police vehicle and met with an accident in Gautam Budh Nagar district’s Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

“Police had arrested a man for smuggling of alcohol, he was being taken to the police station when he jumped off the police van in an attempt to escape and met with an accident and died,” ANI quoted the Circle Officer, Dadri as saying.

Meanwhile, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Thakur said a case will be registered against the police personnel responsible and the incident will be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“A case will be registered against police personnel responsible. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. We will bring the incident to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s attention,” said Thakur. He also said all possible help will be extended to the family of the deceased.

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has been facing questions from all quarters due to the increase in number of police encounters in the recent past.

