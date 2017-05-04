UP: Police find interfaith couple whose disappearance led to man being lynched

Ghulam Mohammad’s wife (centre) Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Ghulam Mohammad’s wife (centre) Wednesday. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

An interfaith couple who had allegedly eloped last month from Sohi village, following which a Muslim man was beaten to death by right-wing activists, was detained by the police in Bulandshahr. Yusuf and the 19-year-old girl were detained by the police last night.

The woman’s father had registered a complaint with the police, accusing Yusuf of kidnapping his daughter. According to SP (Rural) Jagdish Sharma, the two were staying with a relative of Yusuf in Hathin village in Ballabhgarh district of Haryana.

They will be produced before a magistrate in the district today, an official said. Their disappearance had led to tension in the area. Ghulam Mohammad (45), a distant relative of Yusuf, was lynched by some Hindu right-wing activists, who suspected that he knew the whereabouts of the couple who had disappeared on April 27.

Ghulam’s family had alleged that the activists belonged to the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing group set up by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Vahini, however, said none of its members was involved in the incident. The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder.

