UP police declares reward on arrest of wanted gangster

A cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh police for information leading to the arrest of wanted gangster Furman. “A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for information on gangster Furman after he was found indulging in terrorising traders in Shamli district,” state DGP S Javeed Ahmad said. “Furman is wanted in 14 cases of extortion, murder and loot at Kairana,” he said.

“The step has been taken after a trader was threatened and was demanded extortion money of Rs 2 lakh at Kairana last month,” said circle officer Bhushan Verma.

Ramavtar Verma, who was threatened by Furman, was provided with police security after the incident, he said. “We have formed teams to capture the gangster,” he said.

