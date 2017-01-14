UP police cracks down on illegal arms racket

A case was registered against seven persons namely Motiram, Sarvar, Furkan, Khurshid, Aleem, Gayyur and Sarvar in the incident, SP Ajaypal Sharma said. A case was registered against seven persons namely Motiram, Sarvar, Furkan, Khurshid, Aleem, Gayyur and Sarvar in the incident, SP Ajaypal Sharma said.

In a crackdown on illegal arms suppliers ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, police on Saturday claimed to have formed a team to apprehend the trouble makers. The move comes after 453 pistols worth Rs 1 crore were seized from Khurgan and Dabhedi villages in Shamli district on Thursday, they said.

A case was registered against seven persons namely Motiram, Sarvar, Furkan, Khurshid, Aleem, Gayyur and Sarvar in the incident, SP Ajaypal Sharma said. While Motiram was arrested, six others are absconding, police said, adding that the stringent National Security Act will also be slapped on the accused.

In another incident, police busted an arms manufacturing unit and seized nine pistols at Kakra village here yesterday. SHO S C Rathore said that one Sardar was arrested in the case but his accomplice managed to escape.