UP: Police constable suspended for showering money on dancer, video goes viral

Police-constable showering money on dancer (Source: Screengrab) Police-constable showering money on dancer (Source: Screengrab)

A police constable in Uttar Pradesh was suspended after he was seen showering money on a dancer at an event in Gonda, news agency ANI reported. The incident occurred on November 13 and the video surfaced online on Wednesday.

“Police Constable Chandrakesh Bhaskar, posted in Dhaneypur, suspended after he was seen showering money on a dancer in an event in Gonda,” Umesh Kumar Singh, SP, Gonda was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the video, the constable seen in his uniform, is caught showering a bunch of notes while the dancer dances to an explicit song. A man can also be seen collecting the notes that have fallen down. Later, one more man is seen showering money on the dancer. Few people at the function were also seen recording the dance on their mobile phones.

#WATCH: Policeman seen showering money on a dancer at an event in Gonda, #UttarPradesh (13.11.2017) pic.twitter.com/1dXsP8m0t8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2017

Earlier this week, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the armed reserve wing of police in Telangana was suspended after a video purportedly showed him getting a “massage” from a woman home guard in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

(More details awaited)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd