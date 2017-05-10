UP: Petrol pump owner, salesman arrested

A petrol pump owner, Deepak Kumar, and salesman Pradeep were arrested Tuesday, said Circle Officer Rajvir Singh (Representational Image/ Express Photo) A petrol pump owner, Deepak Kumar, and salesman Pradeep were arrested Tuesday, said Circle Officer Rajvir Singh (Representational Image/ Express Photo)

The police today claimed to have arrested two persons in connection with the Uttar Pradesh government’s crackdown on unscrupulous petrol pump owners in the state. A petrol pump owner, Deepak Kumar, and salesman Pradeep were arrested Tuesday for allegedly using ‘electronic chips’ for dispensing lesser quantity of petrol to customers, Circle Officer Rajvir Singh said.

The police said the people arrested earlier in this connection had given the details about the whereabouts of Deepak and Pradeep. Four persons were arrested in this connection on May 5 and another was nabbed on May 6 from the district.

