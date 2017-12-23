Over 100 BJP, right-wing workers booked for protesting interfaith marriage in UP

More than a hundred workers of the BJP and other right-wing groups were booked for allegedly disrupting the marriage of a Hindu woman with a Muslim man in the Rajnagar area here, police said on Saturday.
The father of the bride claimed a large group of BJP workers led by the party city unit chief, Ajay Sharma, and some people belonging to right-wing groups protested outside his residence on Friday and disrupted traffic.
Police said they used mild force to disperse the protesters.
Sharma claimed it was a case of “love jihad”, while police said the man and the woman were old friends and worked in a multinational company.
Senior Superintendent of Police HN Singh said two FIRs had been registered against 113 people in connection with the incident under relevant provisions of the law.
The marriage was later solemnized in a court.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Dec 24, 2017 at 1:29 amMuslims will force their girls in burka , no education , jobs are not allowed esp in multinational companies , then will gladly work in private companies and marry open minded hindu girls . Hieght of hypocracy . After destroying the country in 1947 this is another form of jihad.Reply
- Dec 24, 2017 at 12:21 amOnly solution that look realist is ''Hindu Bigotry'' .... Girls are soft hearted .. Make them strong.... Parents have to inculcate ill consequences of their wrong doing...Reply
- Dec 24, 2017 at 12:07 amThis is FAKEndranath's Development, saffron fascist style! when the first invader crossed the khyber pass these very same saffronites will flee like cowardsReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:35 pmNow one poor muslim will be lynched in next few days to extract revenge for this love jihad act. Someone sows, others reap.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:23 pmLove Jihad must not be tolerated. We've had enough of this nonsense.Reply
- Load More Comments