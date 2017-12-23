Top News
  • Over 100 BJP, right-wing workers booked for protesting interfaith marriage in UP

By: PTI | Ghaziabad | Published: December 23, 2017 8:32 pm
Uttar Pradesh, interfaith marriage, Love-jihad, UP BJP, BJP, BJP members booked
More than a hundred workers of the BJP and other right-wing groups were booked for allegedly disrupting the marriage of a Hindu woman with a Muslim man in the Rajnagar area here, police said on Saturday.

The father of the bride claimed a large group of BJP workers led by the party city unit chief, Ajay Sharma, and some people belonging to right-wing groups protested outside his residence on Friday and disrupted traffic.

Police said they used mild force to disperse the protesters.

Sharma claimed it was a case of “love jihad”, while police said the man and the woman were old friends and worked in a multinational company.

Senior Superintendent of Police HN Singh said two FIRs had been registered against 113 people in connection with the incident under relevant provisions of the law.

The marriage was later solemnized in a court.

