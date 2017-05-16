UP: Opposition protests force Legislative Council to meet just for 6 minutes

MLA Jawaharlal Rajput arrives for the first day of the assembly session in Lucknow Monday. (Express/Vishal Srivastav) MLA Jawaharlal Rajput arrives for the first day of the assembly session in Lucknow Monday. (Express/Vishal Srivastav)

On day 1 of the new Assembly Session on Monday, the state Legislative Council met for around six minutes as members of Opposition parties demonstrated against the state government on the issue of law and order. After Governor Ram Naik’s joint address to both Houses, the Upper House assembled at 12.30 pm and Chairman Ramesh Yadav started proceedings by seeking approval of the House on recommendations of the business advisory committee. As he started reading the Governor’s speech, SP, BSP and Congress members trooped into the well of the House and started protesting against the government.

Following this, the Chairman adjourned the House for next day. Earlier in the day, the new leader of the House and deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma met all members of the Council. Former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, a member of Legislative Council, had rarely attended proceedings during the last five years. On Monday, he turned up and sat adjacent to party leader Ahmed Hasan — the leader of Opposition. When SP members were staging demonstrations, Akhilesh — along with Hasan, Rajendra Chaudhary and Balwant Singh Ramuwalia — remained seated.

Former leader of Opposition Naseemuddin Siddiqui, who was recently expelled from BSP, sat near BJP MLC Laxman Acharya. Siddiqui, however, met BSP members, including Sunil Kumar Chittor — the new BSP leader in the House.

