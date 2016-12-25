UP: On final day, BJP invokes Atal Bihar Vajpayee, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

The crowd at the event. Pramod Adhikari The crowd at the event. Pramod Adhikari

THE BJP on Saturday concluded its four Parivartan yatras in the state by invoking party patriarch and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and taking a pledge that it would follow the footsteps of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. “Shradhheya Atal Bihari Vajpayee ki karmbhoomi par khade ho kar, unke janm diwas ki purva sandhya par hum sankalp lete hain ki Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee va Deen Dayal Upadhyaya dwara dikhaye gaye marg ka anusaran karenge (We pledge to follow in the footsteps of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay in reverend Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s constituency on the eve of his birthday),” Union Home Minister Rajnath told party workers at a road show in Lucknow on the eve of Vajpayee’s 92nd birthday.

Video recordings of Vajpayee’s speeches were played on the occasion on a giant screen at the Hazratganj crossing. The BJP announced that all information technology centres being set up at the party’s district and regional unit offices for better communication within the party would be named ‘Atal IT Centre’. These centres will be inaugurated by BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday. In his pledge, Rajnath also asked party workers to “defeat goondaraj, corruption, bhai-bhatijawaad of SP and corrupt politics of SP, BSP and Congress” to ensure BJP comes to power in UP and brings about economic and social change.

Earlier in the day, ‘Parivartan’ yatras, which were flagged off on November 5 from four corners of UP — Saharanpur, Jhansi, Sonebhadra and Ballia — concluded at Motimahal Lawns in Lucknow. Rajnath joined party leaders at the lawns and later took part in a ‘Vijay Yatra’ (road show) on the ‘Vikas Rath’, which was followed by the four ‘Parivartan’ raths. Union ministers Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti, BJP national vice-president Dinesh Sharma and UP president Keshav Prasad Maurya took part in the Vijay Yatra. Union ministers of state Sanjeev Balyan and Niranjan Jyoti were also present.

Heading towards the Hazratganj crossing, the cavalcade of raths and other vehicles passed through the busy Mahatma Gandhi Marg, leading to traffic congestion. At Hazratganj, Rajnath and other leaders offered floral tributes to the statues of Bhimrao Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

Earlier, when the Vijay Yatra started from Motimahal Lawns, Rajnath told party workers that demonetisation should not be linked with the upcoming UP polls and politics.

“It has been done in national interest… BJP had promised before the Lok Sabha elections that action against black money will be taken if the party comes to power,” he said.

“Development and good governance which were exiled by the SP and BSP will be brought back through the BJP government after the Assembly polls… Parivartan yatras are ending in Lucknow… I too have got a chance to take part in public meetings during the yatras… on the basis of the information I have got from different sources, I can say that the amount of love people of UP have given to these yatras had never come BJP’s way in any of the yatras in the past,” he added.

“The surging crowds in these yatras have clearly indicated that people of the state want a change,” Rajnath claimed.

The ‘Parivartan’ yatras, which touched all the 403 Assembly segments of the state, covered over 17,162 km.

Yatras to divert people’s attention from Centre’s failure, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday said the parivartan yatras organised by BJP were meant to divert people’s attention from the Centre’s failure to fulfill the promises made before the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

Mayawati claimed in a statement that the yatras “lacked enthusiasm” despite Prime Minister’s public meetings. She alleged most of the participants in the yatra were people gathered by “ticket-seekers”. Mayawati claimed the BJP-led government has done “less than one-fourth” of its election promises. Mayawati alleged that the failures of the government forced the prime minister to announce the demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes to shift people’s focus.