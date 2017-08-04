UP offers free bus rides to women on Raksha Bandhan

Women will be allowed free rides on UPSRTC buses on Raksha Bandhan day on August 7, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said. While making the announcement, the CM also said the transport department should ensure better facilities and safety for passengers.

The CM also inaugurated an automated driving test track in Bareilly and Kanpur, a “Saarthi Bhawan” (passenger rest house) in Varanasi, Allahabad, Meerut and Ghaziabad, and seven transport corporation bus stations. He laid the foundation of three bus stations in Amroha, Meerut and Ghaziabad and inaugurated free Wi-Fi service at 75 bus stations across the state.

