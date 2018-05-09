Noida: Girl found hanging after fight with elder sister

The 10-year-old was found hanging by her scarf from a window. (Representational Image) The 10-year-old was found hanging by her scarf from a window. (Representational Image)

A 10-year-old girl’s body was found hanging at her home in Noida’s Sector 12 on Tuesday after she had locked herself up in a room after a fight with her sister over TV remote. “Their parents had gone to office but their grandmother was at home. She lives on the third floor of their house. They had a quarrel over the remote. The (12-year-old) elder sister did not give…(the 10-year-old) the remote. She got angry and stormed off to another room.

A little while later, her sister went to the room, which was locked. She called her grandmother who pushed the door open only to find… (her) hanging,” said a police officer.

The 10-year-old was found hanging by her scarf from a window. “Other family members who live on the first floor and neighbours rushed to the house and the child was rushed to a private hospital where she declared her brought dead,” the officer said.

Police said that no complaint had been received from the family until late Tuesday evening. “Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. However, if the family suspects foul play and a complaint is filed, an FIR will be registered. So far no complaint has been received. The postmortem examination has been conducted and the report is yet to be received,” said the police officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App