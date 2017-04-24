Man behind hoardings on Kashmiris in Meerut held

Amit Jani on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo) Amit Jani on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Police have arrested Amit Jaani, the controversial chief of Hindu outfit Nav Nirman Sena, for putting up hoardings on the Delhi-Dehradun highway asking Kashmiris to “leave the state or face consequences”. He was arrested from Ghaziabad while trying to go to Dehradun from New Delhi, where he had been hiding for the past few days.

Talking to reporters before being produced in court, Jaani said there was nothing wrong in putting up such hoardings. “Those hailing the Pakistan team while living in our country have no right to stay here. Those who love Pakistan should go there,” he said.

SSP J Ravindra Gaur said the state government and the Ministry of Home Affairs have been informed about his arrest. The Nav Nirman Sena was formed by Jaani in 2010. He has at least 10 other cases registered against him in Meerut, Amroha and Dehradun. Jaani had hit headlines when he was jailed for damaging a statue of BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 4:40 am