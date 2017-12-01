UP Nagar Nigam polls: BJP leads in Gorakhpur, Congress in Mathura

UP Nagar Nigam results 2017: Counting of votes underway UP Nagar Nigam results 2017: Counting of votes underway

The results of municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh, in which 652 urban local bodies went to polls in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29, is set to be known today. The total voter turnout recorded was 52.4 per cent. Over 3.36 crore voters exercised their right to vote at 36,269 polling booths in the state to decide the fate of 79,113 candidates. Mathura and Gorakhpur are the constituencies that can play a major role in deciding which party romps home in the civic polls.

The Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation voted on November 22 and witnessed 35.62 per cent turnout. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested on 68 and 59 wards, respectively. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting on 30 wards. Early trends in the counting showed BJP’s local trader leader Sitaram Jaiswal leading in Adityanath’s hometown.In 2012 Gorakhpur election, BJP’s Satya Pandey won the mayoral seat defeating Surhita Kareem of Congress by a margin of 33,156 votes.

Mathura, which made its debut in the civic polls this time, recorded 41.36 per cent voter participation. A total of 70 wards went to polls in the second phase of the elections on November 26. The Yogi Adityanath government had recently merged the Vrindavan and Mathura municipal boards to form the Mathura Nagar Nigam. The top parties in the fray in Mathura Nagar Nigam Elections 2017 are the BJP, Congress, AAP, BSP and Samajwadi Party. Latest trends in counting show Congress is ahead in postal ballot count.

