UP: Muslim family denied use of beef after ban on illegal slaughterhouses

After newly elected Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath banned illegal slaughterhouses in the state, the police denied permission to a family seeking use of beef in their function. Sharfaraz, who sought permission for use of beef in his daughter’s engagement, was denied permission by the police after the recent ban on illegal slaughterhouses.

“We have got permission for use of Chicken only,” Sharfaraz told ANI. With the ban being severely observed, the meat sellers in Uttar Pradesh are facing a hard time.

In fact, the meat sellers on Monday have shut their shops in protest against the Uttar Pradesh Government’s crackdown on the same.

Closure of these illegal and mechanised slaughterhouses has been among the pre-poll commitments of Adityanath. Warning the licensed slaughterhouses to comply as per rules, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minster earlier on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against the illegal ones, adding that the main agenda of the Government is to restore law and order in the state.

