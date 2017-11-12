UP MP accuses tehsildar of illegally demolishing night shelter

Ruling BJP lawmaker Nepal Singh accused a tehsildar in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh of illegally demolishing a night shelter in Shahabad area. The Lok Sabha member from Rampur said the night shelter, built at a cost of more than Rs 5 lakh, was bulldozed on November 9, despite District Magistrate Shiv Sahay Awasthi having permitted its construction on August 20.

Singh claimed that tehsildar Shiv Narayan Sharma ordered the demolition of the night shelter without any advance notice. He said he had received several complaints of misconduct and corruption against the tehsildar, and this could have annoyed him and triggered him to order the demolition.

Singh threatened to go on a hunger strike demanding strict action against the officer. “An insult to an MP should be deemed as an insult to the apex democratic institution.” The district magistrate has deputed a sub-divisional magistrate to probe the matter and submit a report.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App