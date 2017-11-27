MLA Amanmani Tripathi booked for attacking BJP candidate

An FIR has been registered against Amanmani Tripathi (Express file photo) An FIR has been registered against Amanmani Tripathi (Express file photo)

An FIR has been registered against Independent MLA Amanmani Tripathi and Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Yadav for allegedly attacking a BJP candidate for the civic body polls here and damaging his vehicle, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by Jagdish Yadav, the BJP candidate for the post of Nagar Palika chairman, an FIR has been registered against Amanmani Tripathi, Yadav, Guddu Khan and others, they said. The incident occurred last night when Amanmani Tripahti and Yadav were holding a road show in support of Khan, who is contesting the election as an Independent candidate.

The trio with their hundreds of supporters allegedly attacked Gupta and damaged his car. It was not clear what led to the incident. Police are probing the matter.

Amanmani Tripathi’s father Amarmani Tripathi, who was a minister in the SP government headed by Mulayam Singh Yadav, has been serving life sentence in the sensational Madhumita Shukla murder case.

