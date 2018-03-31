UP: Miscreants vandalise Ambedkar’s statue in Allahabad, third such incident in March

The vandalised statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in Allahabad district of UP. (Source: Twitter/ANI) The vandalised statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in Allahabad district of UP. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

In another incident of vandalism of statues, miscreants damaged a figure of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Allahabad on Saturday. The statue in Trivenipuram Jhunsi area of Allahabad was likely damaged on Friday night. The incident comes just days after the Yogi Adityanath government decided to change Ambedkar’s name to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in official documents and court orders, inciting severe criticism from Ambedkar’s family and opposition parties.

This is third such incident in the month of March alone, where statues of Ambedkar have been vandalised in UP. Earlier, a statue of Ambedkar was damaged in Meerut district. The incident, reported at Khurd village in Mawana, triggered severe protests, with several members of the Dalit community taking to the streets. The agitators also blocked roads, demanding immediate action against the miscreants. The incident came to light hours after the Home Ministry sent an advisory to all state governments and Union Territories to take strong action to prevent such incidents.

Following the series of vandalism of Ambedkar’s statue in the state, BSP chief Mayawati had said, “The spate of political violence and hatred started after the installation of new governments in the north-eastern states needs to be condemned. It is because of this kind of politics that there is tension and insecurity all around.”

Meanwhile, another statue was demolished in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar earlier in the month. Police alleged that the land on which the statue was erected belonged to an individual from Gujjar community while Dalits claimed it to be a government land.

