Mirzapur: Video of ‘obscene’ dance in school, liquor served in classroom goes viral; probe on

A primary school in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur apparently turned into a dance zone to celebrate a birthday bash hosted by the village head. A video showing girls dancing to popular Bhojpuri numbers has gone viral on the social media, prompting the local administration to order a probe on Thursday.

The incident reportedly took place inside the classroom of a primary school in Tetaria village in Jamalpur block on August 7, when the school was closed on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. “A probe has been ordered in the matter and its report will be given to the District Magistrate for further action. Holding of such events in school premises is not allowed and in this case too no permission was sought,” Basic Sikshan Adhikari (BSA) Pravin Kumar Tiwari was quoted by PTI.

The party was organised by the village head to celebrate his son’s birthday. On August 5, the village haed had asked for the school keys from the principal. “As a number of tasks are done in the school through the village head, he was given the keys,” Tiwari added. When the school reopened on Tuesday, the teachers and students found the classroom littered with empty liquor bottles and leftover food, which they had to clean. The school authorities, meanwhile, deny any kind of involvement in the incident.

The video shows the girls dancing on a makeshift stage. Few men are seen approaching them and dancing along. Later, the men also shower money on the girls.

