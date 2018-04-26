UP: Minor girl raped by relative, found pregnant during medical examination

The father has claimed that the girl has recounted the incident only after the doctors diagnosed her to be pregnant. (Representational Image) The father has claimed that the girl has recounted the incident only after the doctors diagnosed her to be pregnant. (Representational Image)

A young girl was allegedly raped by her relative and found to be pregnant during medical examination when she complained of an abdominal pain in a village in Ginnaur area here, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the incident came to light yesterday when the girl, claimed to be a minor by her family members, complained of a pain in the abdomen and the doctors diagnosed that she was pregnant.

Late last night, she delivered a still born baby at the district hospital here, said Ginnaur Police Station SHO Vinay Kumar. He said that the age of the victim will be known only after the medical examination The father of the girl has lodged an FIR against their relative, Ratan Singh, stating that he had raped the girl about seven months ago and had threatened her against telling anyone about it, Kumar said.

The father has claimed that the girl has recounted the incident only after the doctors diagnosed her to be pregnant, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprit.

