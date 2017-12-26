Minor girl gang-raped at gunpoint in UP village

Top News
The incident took place on Monday when two men allegedly entered the girl's room and took her to the terrace of the house forcibly.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: December 26, 2017 10:24 am
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint by two youths at her house in Nagla Bajurg village here, police said today. The incident took place on Monday when two men allegedly entered the girl’s room and took her to the terrace of the house forcibly, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, police said the accused raped the girl at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she told about the incident to anyone.

“The family members of the victim were asleep in another room when the whole incident took place,” the official added. According to the police, both the accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them at the earliest.

    Dec 26, 2017 at 10:31 am
    Achhe Din .
