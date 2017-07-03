UP minister to sit on dharna to demand DM’s transfer

there. Om Prakash Rajbhar, national president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBJP) there. Om Prakash Rajbhar, national president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBJP)

In a move that could be embarrassing for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a minister in his cabinet has announced a dharna in Ghazipur on Tuesday to demand transfer of the district magistrate there. Om Prakash Rajbhar, national president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBJP), a BJP ally that won four seats in the assembly elections, alleged that Ghazipur DM Sanjay Kumar Khatri was not paying heed to the problems of the people.

Rajbhar said he had spoken to the chief minister on the issue but nothing had been done. “We will be sitting on dharna in Ghazipur tomorrow for removal of DM,” Rajbhar, who holds the backward and handicapped welfare department portfolio in the Yogi government said.

Asked whether he would meet the chief minister, Rajbhar said, “CM is in Delhi. Let him come… I will try to meet him.” “I have been complaining against the DM… if he is not removed I will sit on dharna,” the MLA from Zahoorabad constituency in Ghazipur said.

He added that he had taken up 19 issues with the DM so far, but none had been resolved. “On June 25, I met UP BJP organisation secretary Sunil Bansal and on June 27 called on the chief minister to take up the matter. However, the DM is yet to be removed,” Rajbhar said.

“People’s representatives are accountable to those who voted us to power. People are angry that their work is not getting done even after the cabinet minister’s request.” The demonstration will be held at the Surju Pandey Park in Ghazipur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App