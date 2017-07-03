UP minister to sit on dharna demanding DM’s transfer

A state minister for welfare of backwards classes, Rajbhar is national president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of BJP, and MLA from Zahoorabad in Ghazipur. (Source: Google News) A state minister for welfare of backwards classes, Rajbhar is national president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of BJP, and MLA from Zahoorabad in Ghazipur. (Source: Google News)

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced that he will stage a dharna on Ghazipur Collectorate premises on July 4 to demand the transfer of the local district magistrate (DM).

A state minister for welfare of backwards classes, Rajbhar is national president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of BJP, and MLA from Zahoorabad in Ghazipur.

He has alleged that Ghazipur DM Sanjay Kumar Khatri did not take cognizance of his requests regarding problems faced by the local population.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rajbhar said that the one-day dharna on July 4 may be extended indefinitely if the state did not transfer Khatri.

