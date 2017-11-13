UP minister slams AMU prof over talaq on WhatsApp

Mohsin Raza Mohsin Raza

UP minister Mohsin Raza on Monday slammed an Aligarh Muslim University professor for allegedly seeking to divorce his wife through WhatsApp, saying action will be taken against those violating law. The minister, speaking on the sidelines of an event in the capital, also said that the discussion on the issue of Ram Temple is moving in a direction where most people are in favour of building the temple in Ayodhya soon.

“It has been proved that triple talaq is not part of Shariat. When the Supreme Court has quashed triple talaq how can someone act against the law. Appropriate action will be taken those violating law. I doubt, how has he become professor,” Raza said in response to query on his view over allegation that an AMU professor was allegedly seeking to divorce his wife through WhatsApp. Raza made the remarks on the sidelines of a telecom ministry event here to launch second phase of BharatNet — broadband project for rural area.

The wife of an Aligarh Muslim University professor has accused her husband of seeking to divorce her through WhatsApp. The AMU academic, however, has said that the case was sub-judice since October first week. The professor had said that according to the law, he had served two notices on his wife after the stipulated period and was preparing for the last one.

The professor claimed he had documentary evidence to prove his wife misled him about her past. Raza said justice will be imparted to women as both central and state governments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath were committed to women empowerment. “Modi government and Yogi government has come for justice. She will definitely get justice. We have Ram Rajya in our state…BJP government has come forward for women empowerment. Today women in the state, specially Muslim women feel safe,” Raza said.

On the Ram Temple issue, he said that the Supreme Court has given an option to discuss and find a solution to it. “Government has said that they are ready for talks. I believe that the kind of atmosphere that is getting created, everyone is in favour that Ram Temple should be built soon,” Raza said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App