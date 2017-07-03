UP minister suspends dharna against Ghazipur DM after meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath

Om Prakash Rajbhar, national president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBJP) Om Prakash Rajbhar, national president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBJP)

Uttar Pradesh minister and national president of BJP ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBJP), Om Prakash Rajbhar, called off his ‘dharna’ against Ghazipur District Magistrate (DM) after meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. SBJP won four seats in the recent UP Assembly elections and Rajbhar holds backward and handicapped welfare department portfolio in Yogi government. Rajbhar is an MLA from Zahoorabd in Ghazipur.

The minister had earlier announced that he will sit on a ‘dharna’ in Ghazipur on Tuesday to protest against the Ghazipur DM Sanjay Kumar Khatri who, he alleged, was not listening to people’s problems. He had also said that nothing was done even after he spoke about it with the CM. Rajbhar added that if the DM was not transferred, he will extend his dharna for an indefinite period.

“I have written to DM as a minister in the past three months asking to resolve the land related issues of the general public. I talked to him over the phone too. But DM did not pay heed. This DM is working on his own will. He suspended an official in the district and posted him back at the same place a few days later,” Rajbhar had said. Meanwhile, the Ghazipur DM had refused to comment on the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd