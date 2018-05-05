UP minister Anupama Jaiswal: Leaders braving mosquitoes comment twisted

UP minister of state for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal (ANI/Twitter) UP minister of state for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal (ANI/Twitter)

UP minister of state for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal on Friday said her comment on ministers visiting villages “despite mosquitoes biting them” was taken out of context. The comment was made when she had visited Shamli district on Thursday. She was reported as saying, “In yojnao ka laabh bhi sunishchit ho… iske liye sarkar ke mantri raat bhar ja ja ke… machhar kat rahe hain..aur ja rahe hain. (To ensure that people benefit from government schemes… ministers spend the night in villages… despite mosquitoes biting them… they still go).”

Speaking to The Indian Express the minister on Friday said, “I do not know how the statement was twisted. The question the reporter asked was about mosquitoes at the places we visited, coolers being used etc, to which I tried to explain the satisfaction we felt by directly interacting with people and understanding their issues. Since, the word ‘mosquito’ was used in the question, it came out in the answer as well but it was said in a positive way and not negative.”

