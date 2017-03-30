UP meat sellers strike to end soon; no action against legal slaughterhouses, CM Yogi Adityanath tells traders

“I appeal to the protesters to return to work and start working with a proper licence, UP Govt will help you procure one,” said Sirajuddin Qureshi, meat exporter. “I appeal to the protesters to return to work and start working with a proper licence, UP Govt will help you procure one,” said Sirajuddin Qureshi, meat exporter.

The strike of meat sellers in Uttar Pradesh is likely to end soon as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assured meat traders that licensed slaughterhouses will not be shutdown. “Our meeting with UP Chief Minister was very successful. He assured us that licensed slaughterhouses will not be troubled. I appeal to the protesters to return to work and start working with a proper licence,UP Govt will help you procure one,” said Sirajuddin Qureshi, meat exporter.

A delegation of meat traders met Adityanath on Thursday evening as the indefinite strike by the meat sellers entered fourth day. Adityanath reportedly told the delegation that licensed slaughterhouses will not be shutdown and strict action will be taken against those who forcefully shutdown those slaughterhouses.

Meat sellers, especially mutton vendors, in Uttar Pradesh went on an indefinite strike on Monday against the statewide crackdown on illegal and mechanised slaughter houses. The meat sellers were piqued over the crackdown on slaughter houses which has adversely hit the livelihood of lakhs of people.

After coming to power, the Aditya Nath Yogi government has ordered closure of illegal slaughterhouses and ban on cow smuggling aiming to fulfill a key electoral promise.

