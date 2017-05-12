UP: Man thrashed by locals for allegedly slaughtering buffalo

The man who was accused of slaughtering a buffalo is seen being assaulted by locals as he is being escorted by police. (Source: ANI screengrab) The man who was accused of slaughtering a buffalo is seen being assaulted by locals as he is being escorted by police. (Source: ANI screengrab)

A man was thrashed by locals in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday for allegedly slaughtering a buffalo. The incident took place in the Achal Tal area of the city and police have said that five people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the investigation of which is underway, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH: Man thrashed by locals for allegedly slaughtering a buffalo in Achal Tal area of Aligarh (UP), 5 arrested, investigation on. pic.twitter.com/ENmX7Bd91l — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2017

In a video provided by ANI, the man is seen being assaulted by people even while the police escort him out of a building and are seen struggling to take him away from the crowd.

Police told ANI that they received information that a buffalo was being slaughtered at someone’s house and arrested all those involved. Police also claimed that they managed to control the crowd on time.

