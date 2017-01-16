UP: Man shot dead in Muzaffarnagar village

A 45-year-old man and cousin brother of an alleged gangster was shot dead by some assailants over election enmity in Kurthal village here, police said today.

The deceased, Hariprakash was the cousin of a gangster Brah Singh and the cause of his murder is stated to be election enmity, SHO DK Tyagi said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In another incident, a 60-year-old farmer was shot dead by five persons over some old enmity, police said.

The incident took place in Mahaljana village here when Naushad had gone to the fields last evening, they said.

“We have registered a case in this regard,” SP Vinit Bhatnagar.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in both villages after the incidents.

In the third incident, a 40-year-old sustained serious injuries after getting shot and was admitted to a hospital in Nayagaon village here last night.

Investigation is underway, police said.