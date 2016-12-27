UP man held for ‘killing son, lover’

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his son and a married woman, who eloped and then returned after 12 days to Gukura village in Kannauj district. Their bodies were found in a room, which houses the tubewell of the accused, on December 21.

Police said the accused, Mahendra Singh, had confessed that he killed his son and the woman for the “honour of his family”. Singh’s relative, Golu (20), was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime. They were produced before a court on Monday and sent to jail. Four other accused are wanted in the case.

Salma (34), a mother of three, had eloped with her neighbour, Annu (18), on December 12, the police said. “Salma’s husband Akeel, a labourer, got an FIR lodged against Annu two days later, at Kotwali police station, under Section 498 of the IPC,” City Kotwali Station House Officer Ajay Raj Sharma said.

While the post-mortem report confirmed that Annu was strangled, the cause of Salma’s death could not be ascertained. Her viscera has been sent for lab test, said the SHO.