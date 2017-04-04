UP man held for killing daughter and her boyfriend

In a case of suspected ‘honour’ killing, a young couple was axed to death by the father of a girl in neighbouring Mahoba district here, police said today. 19-year-old Sunil Ahirwar had gone to meet his beloved Geeta (19) in Bamhauri Kurmin village under Mahobakanth police station area where the girl’s father attacked him with an axe yesterday, ASP Rajesh Saxena said.

The father, Moolchand, also attacked the girl when she rushed to save Sunil, the ASP said, adding the couple died on the spot.

On the complaint of the grandfather of the youth, the FIR was lodged and Moolchand has been arrested, he said.

The bodies were sent for post mortem examination.

The ASP said that the couple was in a relationship for the past three years but the girl’s family had fixed her marriage elsewhere.

