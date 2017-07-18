Video of man beaten up, given electric shocks for mobile theft goes viral; 4 arrested

A grab from the video that went viral. A grab from the video that went viral.

After a video in which a man is shown tied to a bed and purportedly given electric shocks by a few men for allegedly stealing a mobile phone went viral on social media, the UP Police have arrested four accused in the case. Police had taken cognizance of the video and filed an FIR against eight to nine people on its basis.

The victim in the video has been identified as Shiv Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district. The video was also tweeted by cricketer RP Singh.

Police said the victim and the accused were friends and that the video went viral four days ago.

In a tweet, the UP Police said the accused have been arrested under Section 147 and 148 of the IPC that deal with rioting. The police’s tweet, which was in response to R P Singh’s tweet, also stated that Shiv Kumar was accused of stealing mobile phones.

