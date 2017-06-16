Watch: Man assaults woman in broad daylight for spurning advances, police register case

A video clip from CCTV footage shows the man assaulting the girl repeatedly in the presence of another girl, who seems to be a friend of the victim. (Representational image) A video clip from CCTV footage shows the man assaulting the girl repeatedly in the presence of another girl, who seems to be a friend of the victim. (Representational image)

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district assaulted a woman in broad daylight after she allegedly spurned his advances, news agency ANI reported. Local police has registered a case against the man. A video clip from CCTV footage shows the man assaulting the girl repeatedly in the presence of another girl, who seems to be a friend of the victim.

Crime against women in UP has been an important part of the political debate as well as a bone of contention in the electoral campaigns of various parties in the 2017 UP general elections. The previous Samajwadi Party government was constantly under fire from opposition parties for not being able to provide adequate security to women in the state.

#CCTVVisuals: Youth assaults girl in broad daylight in UP's Pilibhit, after she allegedly rejected his love proposal; police registers case pic.twitter.com/uIamcAovuN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 16, 2017

Keeping women’s safety in mind, one of the first steps of the newly-elected BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath was to set up ‘Anti-Romeo Squads’ across the state to check instances of eve-teasing. These squads consist of teams of police officials who patrol streets to check and prevent such cases. These police teams would be spread out near malls, market areas, schools, colleges, coaching centres and other sensitive spots to ensure women’s safety. However, the squads came under severe criticism from the opposition after various reports emerged of local police harassing young couples in the name of security.

