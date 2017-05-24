UP: Man allegedly beaten up in police custody, dies; probe ordered

A 22-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten up in police custody Bareilly last month, has died at a hospital in Lucknow, prompting district authorities to order a magisterial and a police probe in the matter. An inquiry has been ordered into the death of 22-year-old Anuj Bhatnagar and additional district magistrate (revenue) Manoj Kumar has been assigned the task, District Magistrate Pinki Jowal said.

Bhatnagar, a native of Uttarakhand, was picked up by the police on April 22 from Chaupala area under Bareilly City Kotwali area on charges of motorcycle theft, police said. He was severely beaten up in police custody and had to be admitted to SRMS medical college here and later referred to PGI in Lucknow, where he died last night, they said.

The body was brought here this morning for post mortem, police said, adding security was beefed up in the area in view of tension. Inspector General, Bareilly, S K Bhagat said the senior superintendent of police (SSP) has been asked to get the probe into allegations of beating of Bhatnagar done by a gazetted officer and also get videographed the post mortem performed by a panel of doctors.

