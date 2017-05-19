UP lost Rs 477 crore revenue in mining sector: CAG report

According to the CAG report, “There was slow progress in implementation of scheme as against the sanctioned cost of Rs 7,971.48 crore of the scheme, expenditure of Rs 3,764.72 crore was incurred by the DISCOMs (power distribution companies).” According to the CAG report, “There was slow progress in implementation of scheme as against the sanctioned cost of Rs 7,971.48 crore of the scheme, expenditure of Rs 3,764.72 crore was incurred by the DISCOMs (power distribution companies).”

THE AKHILESH government was deprived of Rs 477 crore because of unauthorised mining operations, stated the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report on revenue sector for 2015-16, which was tabled in the state Assembly on Thursday.

The state geology and mining department did not monitor the submission of mandatory quarterly returns and realisation of different royalty on revision of rates among others, said the report. It added that besides, a penalty of Rs 282 crore was not recovered from 15 lessees — who extracted minerals without renewal of the mining plan — and 12 lessees, who were allowed to extract minerals much above the quantity approved in the plan.

Another Rs 179 crore was not recovered by the government from five lessees and 2,909 brick kiln owners for extraction of sand, morrum, boulder etc, the report said.

Moreover, the state exchequer is staring at a loss of up to Rs 2,332.58 crore as loans from Centre may not be converted into grants due to non-completion of projects of time, the CAG has found.

According to the CAG report, “There was slow progress in implementation of scheme as against the sanctioned cost of Rs 7,971.48 crore of the scheme, expenditure of Rs 3,764.72 crore was incurred by the DISCOMs (power distribution companies).” It added that as per scheme guidelines, loans provided by Centre were to be converted into grants on completion of the projects within stipulated time.

“Due to not completing the projects within the stipulated period, chances of conversion of the loan of Rs 4,110.70 received under the scheme into a grant of Rs 2,332.58 crore looks remote,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the CAG audit of the economic sector found that while 15,403 metric tonne of municipal solid waste is generated every day in UP, only 1,521 metric tonne waste per day is treated. The reason: Out of 636 municipal authorities in the state, 620 do not have solid waste treatment facilities. Further, 1.41 lakh metric tonne of hazardous waste was being dumped at five illegal dump sites out — four in Kanpur and one in Barabanki.

STATE DRUG TESTING LABORATORY

The report said that the State Drug Testing Laboratory in Lucknow has been non-functional since 2009 after the retirement of the government Analyst in May, 2009. The audit found that the central government had released Rs 65.33 lakh in October 2008 for procurement of equipment, which were procured in 2011. According to norms, the lab was to test 6,000 samples from 3,000 licensed drug manufacturing units every year but only 265 samples were received. Out of this, only two samples were tested in 2009-2010. Since then, no tests were conducted till May, 2016, the CAG said.

HOSTEL FOR SC GIRLS

It has been six years after two hostels were constructed for girl students of the SC community in Bijnor under the Special Component Plan for SCs. But the hostels have seen no students because of its remote location and concern over lack of security and safety. The CAG audit found that last year, in order to make the two functional, these were converted into boys’ hostels.

KING GEORGE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY

A left ventricular assist device used to perform heart transplant, procured by King George Medical University for Rs 93.80 lakh in November, 2014 was found lying unpacked till the time of audit in August, 2016. According to the department for cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, while it had received permission to conduct transplants only in June, 2016, the nephrologist required to operate the devise was not available, the report stated.

WATER QUALITY IN RIVERS

The water quality of major rivers and water bodies in UP is not as per the norms and the main reason for this is inadequate sewage and industrial effluent treatment facilities in the state, a CAG report said. The audit report on the economic sector for 2015-16 laid out in the Assembly said the malfunctioning of existing treatment facilities was also responsible for the poor quality of water. The UP Pollution Control Board failed to take appropriate action against the defaulters like municipal authorities and industries, the report said.

