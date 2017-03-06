Deputy Lokayukta should be appointed at CM Devendra Fadnavis’ residence: Shiv Sena

Devendra Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis

In a sarcastic take on Devendra Fadnavis’s proposal to appoint an ‘Up-Lokayukta’ for civic bodies, the Shiv Sena on Monday said such an official should also be deputed at the CM’s residence for the sake of transparency.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Saturday said the state Lokayukta will be requested to appoint a new Up-Lokayukta with special jurisdiction for Mumbai.

He had also said that the state government will set up a committee, comprising former bureaucrats, to make recommendations on how to bring transparency in all the municipal corporations.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ today alleged that the Chief Minister’s proposal is “a new ploy and misuse of power.”

“We are not scared of this. But this is blatant mistrust in your own (BMC) Commissioner. Is this so called corruption only in BMC? Maximum corruption has taken place in Nagpur Municipal Corporation,” it alleged and asked, “Why not a Deputy Lokayukta there?”

“A separate Deputy Lokayukta needs to be appointed at the CM’s residence ‘Varsha’ and in all Cabinet meetings as well,” it quipped.

The Sena said if a Deputy Lokayukta is appointed to look into the working of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), such an official should also be there to monitor the functioning of all municipal councils, zilla parishads and panchayat samitis.

On Saturday, Fadnavis had said the BJP will not have its nominees for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. He also said that his party’s 82 corporators will be ‘watchdogs’ of transparency in the civic administration.

Reacting to this, the Sena editorial said, “The remark of Fadnavis that the 82 corporators of BJP would act as watchdog of transparency is a farce.”

The junior alliance partner in the state government also claimed that it would have managed to win the Mayor’s post, had there been an election.

“It is difficult to win against Shiv Sena despite having the might of power and money. In the end why they chose not to put in a candidate for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, is their question,” the editorial said.

“But, the Sena would have managed to get its candidate elected for the post of Mayor anytime, had an election been held,” it said.