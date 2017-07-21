Uttar Pradesh legislature adopts resolution congratulating Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita accepting greetings on being elected as the 14th President of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita accepting greetings on being elected as the 14th President of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh legislature on Friday unanimously passed a resolution congratulating Ram Nath Kovind on his election as the President of India. Both the state assembly and the legislative council hailed the election of Kovind, who is from Kanpur, noting that it was a matter of great pride for the state. “It’s a matter of pride for the state that Kovindji, who belongs to UP, has become President,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the state Assembly while reading out the resolution.

It was later passed unanimously even as the SP, BSP and Congress boycotted the proceedings accusing the state government of threatening the opposition and using unparliamentary language against them. Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury had on Thursday said the opposition will continue to boycott the entire assembly session, scheduled to conclude on July 28.

In the Upper House, leaders of all parties lauded Kovind, saying for the first time someone from the state will be holding the top post. Leader of the House Dinesh Sharma moved a resolution which was unanimously adopted after Leader of the Opposition Ahmed Hassan and leaders of various parties spoke and Chairman Ramesh Yadav congratulated the President elect on behalf of the entire House.

