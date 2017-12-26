UP medical college alumni meet: Ambulances ferry liquor; belly dancers entertain doctors

Ambulances loaded with liquor cartons parked inside the premises ; belly dancers performed at an alumni meet of Meerut’s Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College (ANI) Ambulances loaded with liquor cartons parked inside the premises ; belly dancers performed at an alumni meet of Meerut’s Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College (ANI)

A shocking incident from an alumni meet of Meerut’s Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College grabbed headlines on Tuesday after a video showed ambulances ferrying cartons of liquor and Russian belly dancers performing to entertain doctors. The Meerut authorities have now ordered for a probe into the matter. Several doctors, including the alumini, were present at the silver jubilee function that was held in the college premises on Monday.

The video that went viral shows an ambulance with registration number UP 15 CT 2860 having cartons of liquor parked in the premises. The doctors were seen dancing with popular tunes with bar tenders, including women in Christmas caps serving drinks.

Meanwhile, the college’s principal, Dr S K Garg on Tuesday said that he was on leave when the event took place and has ordered a departmental inquiry into the issue.

“When I got information on the matter I constituted a three-member inquiry committee and ordered a probe into it. The inquiry committee has been asked to submit its report within three days,” Garg said.

According to some reports, the annual alumni meet at the medical college was organised by the old students of the college’s 1992 batch.

BJP leader Laxmikant Bajpai said the state health ministry has also issued inquiry orders into the event. Describing colleges as “temple of learning”, he said alumni meets are a normal tradition and nobody should have an issue with it.

“But they should not go beyond certain limits of culture. The way they were dancing, as I saw in the video, it should not be done in a temple of learning. It would have been still fine if it were a hotel, but not in a hospital where someone is dying, someone is in pain,” Bajpai said

