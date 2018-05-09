UP, Uttarakhand bypolls: BJP fields kin of late lawmakers

The party declared Mriganka Singh as its candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant after the death of her father, Hukum Singh, in February this year. (Representational) The party declared Mriganka Singh as its candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant after the death of her father, Hukum Singh, in February this year. (Representational)

Banking on sympathy votes, the BJP on Tuesday named family members of the party’s late legislators as its candidates for by-elections to one Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The party declared Mriganka Singh as its candidate for Kairana Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant after the death of her father, Hukum Singh, in February this year.

In 2016, Hukum Singh had made an issue out of what he called “Hindu exodus” from Kairana, in western UP — the BJP made it a part of the party’s Vidhan Sabha poll manifesto in 2017. Mriganka had unsuccessfully contested from Kairana in last year’s UP Assembly elections.

The BJP candidate for Noorpur Assembly seat in Bijnor district of UP will be Avani Singh, wife of late BJP leader Lokendra Singh Chauhan, who became the MLA for the second consecutive term in 2017. Chauhan died in a road accident in February this year.

The BJP will make an extra effort to retain both Kairana and Noorpur seats to send across a message to the voters, party workers and the Opposition that the party has overcome the drubbing it received recently at the hands of a united SP-BSP in the by-elections to Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats.

Samajwadi Party leader Tabassum Hasan will be joint candidate of the SP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) against Mriganka. Tabassum will contest on an RLD ticket.

In Tharali Assembly segment of Uttarakhand, the ruling party has fielded Munni Devi, wife of the late legislator from the constituency, Magan Lal Shah, who died in January this year. Munni is zila panchayat chairperson of Chamoli district at present. Tharali is a reserved (Scheduled Caste) constituency.

BJP spokesperson in UP Chandramohan denied that dynasty politics has played a role in selection of candidates for the bypolls. “Both Hukum Singh and Lokendra Singh Chauhan were popular mass leaders because they worked for development in their respective areas. The public, and party workers, wanted Mriganka and Avani as candidates to take forward these development activities,” he said.

On Gomia Assembly seat in Jharkhand, the BJP announced the candidature of Madhav Lal Singh. For Maheshtala Assembly constituency in West Bengal, it fielded retired IPS officer Sujit Ghosh.

May 10 is last date for filing nominations. Polling in all constituencies is scheduled for May 28, and votes will be counted on May 31.

