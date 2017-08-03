UP jails overcrowded, some should be freed, says BJP leader Vinod Kumar Sonkar

BJP leader Vinod Kumar Sonkar BJP leader Vinod Kumar Sonkar

Vinod Kumar Sonkar, BJP, Lok Sabha (Kaushambi, UP), speaks to Pradeed Kaushal.

You said during zero hour that jails are overcrowded in UP. How did this catch your notice?

I discovered this when I went to Naini Central Jail, Allahabad, two months ago. Thereafter, I got feedback from jail officials and prisoners and their families too.

Who among the prisoners, in your view, can be released?

The first priority should be those who are suffering from serious ailments such as cancer and are paralysed. Then, there are those who have completed their sentence, but are still languishing in jails due to red tape.

Any other categories that you can think of?

I feel the cases of all senior citizens, except those who are involved in heinous crimes and terrorism, should be considered.

Is decongestion in your view the sole jail reform needed?

It [congestion] is the biggest drag on the funds meant for jails. Besides, it runs counter to the idea of reformation. There is neither any budget nor any scope left for planning other reforms.

How do you plan taking this suggestion forward?

I will write to the President, the Prime Minister, state governors and chief ministers to draw their attention to this serious issue.

