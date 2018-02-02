UP: IPS officer lands in controversy after video shows him taking pledge to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya

IPS officer Surya Kumar Shukla, however, was quick to dismiss the allegations and stated that his statement was misinterpreted. (Source: ANI) IPS officer Surya Kumar Shukla, however, was quick to dismiss the allegations and stated that his statement was misinterpreted. (Source: ANI)

A senior Uttar Pradesh IPS officer has stoked controversy after a video surfaced appearing to show him taking a pledge at an event for the ‘the early construction of Ram temple’ in Ayodhya.

“Hum sab Ram-bhakt, aaj ke karyakram ke dauraan, yeh sankalp letey hain, ki jald se jald Ram mandir ka bhavya nirman ho (We all Ram-devotees, during this event, take the pledge to ensure the construction of Ram temple as soon as possible),” Surya Kumar Shukla, DG (Home Guards), along with others, were seen saying in the video that has gone viral on social media. He was reportedly attending an event in Lucknow University.

However, Shukla was quick to dismiss the allegations and stated that his statement was misinterpreted. “There has been a misinterpretation. I had clearly said Ram Mandir issue is sub-judice, it won’t be appropriate to speak on it. The pledge was for communal harmony and not Ram Mandir,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Shukla is a 1982 batch IPS officer.

