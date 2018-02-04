Up in the air: A day in the life of Delhi’s 108-ft Hanuman statue

With Metro trains whizzing right past, the Hanuman statue is a favourite frame in several Bollywood films. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) With Metro trains whizzing right past, the Hanuman statue is a favourite frame in several Bollywood films. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

By Thirumoy Banerjee

Pankaj Kumar is trying very hard to get the perfect selfie, but the best shot eludes him. His friend Pragya is annoyed, but she can do little to help. They soon exhaust all possible angles. “It is proving to be the hardest selfie ever,” says Pankaj, 23, a resident of Meerut, who is in Delhi to appear for an examination.

Pankaj’s plight is understandable. Taking a selfie with a 108-foot statue, from right under it, requires exceptional skills. “This is so grand. We had seen this on TV, and so wanted to visit the place before returning. We will take a picture from the other side of the road,” Pragya says.

It is 9 am and, despite the chill, Karol Bagh in West Delhi is already busy. Amid all the hustle and bustle, the 108-foot Sankat Mochan statue stands out between the Jhandewalan and Karol Bagh Metro stations. Over the past decade, the figure has become an integral part of the Capital’s image. With Metro trains whizzing right past, the Hanuman figure is no longer just a place for devotion but a confluence of tradition and modernity — an idea Bollywood has latched on to. Several films shot in Delhi in the last few years, including Delhi 6, Paa, Ishaqzaade, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, have shots of the statue.

The structure, however, is itself in a legal jam. On November 21 last year, the Delhi High Court ruled that the statue was resulting in traffic in the area and urged civic authorities to consider airlifting it to decongest the zone. At a subsequent hearing, the court rapped the civic authorities for failing to act while the structure was being built.

Vanshika Tiwari, 30, hasn’t heard of the court case. Touching the feet of the statue, she says, “Will this statue be lifted? I come here with my daughter every Tuesday; I had no idea.” Her daughter Dimple, 4, is excited: “They will lift the whole statue? When? I want to see it.”

Around noon, senior priest Ganesh Dutt Pandey, 58, steps out of the temple attached to the statue and bows before it. Associated with the temple for 25 years, he says, “The statue is washed every few months and gets a fresh coat of paint every year before Hanuman Jayanti. It takes over two months to paint Hanumanji.”

Pandey says work on the statue began in 1994. Thirteen years later, it was unofficially recognised as the third tallest Hanuman statue in the country.

Between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm, for the first time in the day, the statue doesn’t have people around it. Lekhraj Kohli, the man who guards the shoes that devotees take off, says, “Everyone has gone for lunch.”

Pankaj Shaw, who sells chana-matar, says business is good around the statue. “I come here from time to time. I can’t stay during rush hours because police shoo us away, but even during the day, there are a lot of people.”

Ram Singh Bisht, manager of ‘Hotel Ridge Maidens’, whose terrace offers a perfect view of the statue, says, “We get a lot of requests for shooting. Now we have stopped giving permissions because it disturbs our guests.”

By 3 pm, there is fresh activity around the statue. A new set of temple staff is on duty and beggars take their position around the statue. With schools in the area closing for the day, the road outside is now choked with school buses and children on their way to the Metro station. Traffic policemen admit this is the most harrowing hour of the day. “People don’t follow rules, everybody is in a hurry. On top of that, there are always people slowing down to catch a glimpse of the statue. Wish God helped us with the traffic management,” a policeman quips, quickly adding, “Naam mat likhiye (Don’t write my name).”

For those staying or working in the area though, the statue is a matter of pride. “I saw it come up. We had no idea the statue would become so popular one day,” says the principal of a school in the area.

Around 5 pm, there is visible excitement over foreign visitors who have just arrived. A senior priest steps out of the temple and the people disperse. “We are in Delhi for a day and had looked for places to visit. We found out that this statue is among the most-visited locations in the city,” says Marjin Korver, 27, an archaeology student from the Netherlands.

Soon, Mahant Om Prakash Giri, 57, starts preparations for the evening aarti. There is a “history” behind the statue, he insists. “In Goswami Tulsidas’s Ramayana, before Hanuman leaves for Lanka, the gods want to test his strength and Sursa (goddess of snakes) is asked to confront him. As they engage in a size war, Hanuman turns himself into a gigantic figure to prevent Sursa from devouring him. Eventually, Hanuman’s intelligence wins him the battle. The statue represents not just the greatness of Lord Hanuman, it also symbolises his victories in the battles he fought.”

About airlifting the statue, he doubts it will ever happen. “The statue has a foundation of 40 feet. How can you airlift it?”

The high court talked about statues being airlifted in the US. In 1985, the famous Our Lady of the Rockies statue was airlifted from Roberts Rocky Mountain Equipment to Eastern Ridges in Montana. It took three days, 50 people and a 9,600-horsepower skycrane to lift the statue to 3,500 feet above the city. However, there are doubts a similar feat can be accomplished in the jampacked Karol Bagh.

Around dusk, the chanting of Akhanda Ramayana — read out 24×7 inside the temple — becomes louder and clearer, almost challenging the decibel levels on the road. People gathered to offer prayers have replaced the selfie groups around the statue.

Hanuman Jayanti is on March 31, but more than the preparations for it, the next High Court hearing of February 6 weighs on minds here. A devotee leaving for the day, however, is convinced that all will be resolved for the better. “Sankat Mochan toh sabke samasya ka hal karte hain… Apne sankat ka mochan bhi wo khud hi kar lenge (Hanuman solves problems of everyone. He will find a solution for his own problem too).”

