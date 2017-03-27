UP illegal sand mining: 12 trucks seized, drivers arrested

Twelve trucks laden with sand were seized and the drivers arrested during a drive against illegal mining on the Yamuna riverbed in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. Officials, led by sub-divisional magistrate M P Singh, seized the trucks from Titli and Ahmad Ghar last evening.

Seven trucks were seized from Titli and five from Ahmad Ghar, an official said. The drivers were later released on bail, the official said. The drive was carried out after the Aditya Nath Yogi government issued direction to the authorities to check illegal mining on the Yamuna riverbed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now