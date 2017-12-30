UP ‘human sacrifice’ case: Panchayat orders social boycott of victim’s family

At a meeting Thursday, the panchayat warned all residents and shopkeepers of the village to keep distance from the family. (Vishal Srivastav/Image for representational purposes only) At a meeting Thursday, the panchayat warned all residents and shopkeepers of the village to keep distance from the family. (Vishal Srivastav/Image for representational purposes only)

Two days after a woman was arrested for the alleged murder of a two-year-old girl at a village in UP’s Shamli district, the victim’s family was on Thursday punished with social boycott by the panchayat, which held them guilty of falsely implicating the accused.

The girl’s family and a few other residents of Sunna village in Kandhla have alleged that the woman intended to offer the child as “human sacrifice”, police said. At a meeting Thursday, the panchayat warned all residents and shopkeepers of the village to keep distance from the family.

Urmila Kashyap was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing Gudiya, daughter of Harendra Kashyap, a rickshaw-puller, on September 19 while taking the child to offer her as “human sacrifice” under the belief that doing so would help her daughter-in-law bear children. She was arrested on the basis of the accounts of two witnesses who claimed that they saw Gudiya with her that day.

Gudiya was last seen playing outside her house the same day. The next day, her body was recovered from a pond. The autopsy report confirmed she was smothered to death, police said.

Head of Sunna village, Gajendra Kumar, said, “The panchayat has ordered that no one in the village will have any kind of association with Harendra and his family.”

