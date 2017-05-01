UP: Hindus should follow ‘We two, our eight’ policy, says religious guru

Hindu couples should have eight children each to protect their religion, a prominent religious leader has said. The advice to follow the ‘we two and our eight’ formula came from Swami Prabodhananda Giri, the national president of Sanatan Dharma Mahasangh, when he was addressing an event at the in Lakhipur here on Saturday

“In the present times, there is threat to Hindutva and to protect it is responsibility of every Hindu. For this, every Hindu should produce eight children so that he can contribute towards conserving, preserving and protecting Hindutva and the society.

“Hindus should follow – we two, our eight – formula,” Giri said.

To promote family planning in the country, the government had in the past introduced the ‘Hum do, hamare do’ (We two, our two) slogan.

At the event which was organised at the Pawan Van Vihar Ashram, Mahora in Lakhipur here, Giri also said that for safety of Hindus, ‘Hindu Raksha Dal’ had been constituted and that it would be spread in the entire state.

He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that he would create history in the state and by banning cow slaughter and had already made a good start.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that for the first time India has got “a good PM” and added that the country needed a PM devoted to the cause of Hindutva.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now